Person Found Dead ID’d as Missing Kenosha Teen

Police have identified the person found dead in Mt Pleasant Monday afternoon as 17 year old Olivia MacKay of Kenosha. She had been missing since Sunday night. An autopsy was done, but the exact cause of death and the circumstances of the situation have not been determined and more tests will be conducted. Police say the death is considered suspicious. MacKay’s body was found around 1:30 PM Monday on Louis Sorenson Road, near Highway 20. Investigators say there is no danger to neighbors living near the area where the body was found.