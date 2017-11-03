Person Of Interest In Somers Home Invasion Detained

A person of interest in the Somers home invasion case is in police custody after a high speed chase Friday afternoon. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s reports, the unnamed suspect led deputies on a high speed chase through Kenosha’s northside and into Somers. The chase began when a traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle speed away. It ended in a ditch near Highway KR and 22nd Avenue. Four people were reportedly in the vehicle as well as an infant. No one was injured. They all were transported to the Sheriff’s Department for questioning. No names have been released and the SUV used in the chase was allegedly reported stolen. The Sheriff’s Department says that they hope this information helps put the public at ease. Residents have been on high alert since a Somers couple was injured in their home on 18th St east of 39th Ave, in the early morning hours of Friday Oct. 27, 2017. The 84 year old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his shoulder. Both he and his 83 year old wife also suffered head injuries. The suspect had broken into the couple’s house and allegedly took their cell phones. The Sheriff’s Department expects to release more information on the case soon.