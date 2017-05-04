Petition Protests Concrete Crushing Proposal

There are some Somers residents that are circulating a petition to stop the A.W. Oakes expansion planned for the corner of highways L and EA. Neighbors began the “Say No to M2” campaign after raising concerns about the proposed concrete crushing operation for the site. The contractor also wants to build an office building at the site which will likely face little opposition. The rezoning required for the development-labeled item “M2”-was supposed to come before the Somers Village Plan Commission on Monday but will likely be deferred.
