Petition Would Put Mosque on the Ballot

Nearly 600 Somers residents have signed a petition to effectively put the building of a mosque in the village on the ballot. In actuality voters would be asked if 21 acres on 100th avenue should be rezoned for the project. It’s not clear if the petition will lead to anything as the proposal was tabled by the Village Board last month. A spokesperson for Somers says that the signatures may not be accepted because of the format in which they were submitted.