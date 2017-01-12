Petition in Support of West Gains Steam

An online petition to reinstate Kenosha Police officer Kendal West has received more than 700 signatures since launching Tuesday afternoon. West is facing charges of battery, disorderly conduct and misconduct in public office for an incident that occurred while he was on duty on Jan. 1. West is accused of leaving his patrol area and punching a man who was in a romantic relationship with his wife. He was arrested that night (after an investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department) and he spent the weekend in Racine County Jail. This week, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said there would be a thorough internal investigation completed before he recommends discipline of West. Julie Hayward Brantley created the Change.org petition on Tuesday. As of this morning, it had over 700 signatures. A counter petition was published on Wednesday, and it has garnered a handful of signatures.