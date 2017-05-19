The City Plan Commission has approved a plan that would allow for the renovation of one of Kenosha’s historic buildings into apartments. The building at 812 50th St has been empty for a few years and was formerly a daycare. The developer would be Ryan Douglas of Land Quest of Wisconsin, which is a local firm. The building would house 14 units at market value with 12 foot ceilings as well as a garage facility and clubhouse.
Plan Commission Approves Apartments Plan
By Pete Serzant
May 19, 2017