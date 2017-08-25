Plan Commission Approves Dairyland TIF District

The Kenosha City Plan Commission ok’d a new TIF district for the Dairyland Greyhound site. That means the city is willing to help pay for upgrades to the site, in an effort to find a new business to locate there. TIF District 22 is expected to cost 6 million dollars, including 5-point-7 million dollars in cash developments. The district covers the area around 52nd to 60th streets and 104th to 120th avenues. The increased property value created by the improvements will eventually reimburse the city through property taxes.