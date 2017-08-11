Plan Commission Approves New Downtown Hotel

The City Plan Commission moved ahead with a plan to bring a new hotel and restaurant to downtown Kenosha. The Kenosha News reports that the vacant building at 614 56th street is being gutted and remodeled. Once finished, the first floor of the building will have a full service restaurant and bar, the second floor will have six high end hotel rooms. There will also be a mezzanine level that can accommodate 100 people. The project is expected to be completed early next year.