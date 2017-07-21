Plan Commission Approves New TIF District

A new proposed TIF district in the city could be connected to Foxconn coming to Kenosha. The electronics manufacturer which makes parts for companies like Apple has said that they would like to expand somewhere in North America, possibly in Wisconsin. The city plan commission approved TIF district 22, which would cover the area that includes the former Dairyland Greyhound Park. The Park shuttered years ago and almost became the site of a Hard Rock casino development that was rejected by Governor Scott Walker. The Kenosha City Council could have to approve the new TIF district as early as September. The Kenosha News reports the cost of the district is six million dollars to the city, including 5-point-7 million dollars for improvements to the site.