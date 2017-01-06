Plan Commission Approves Shalom Center Plans

The City Plan Commission has approved a conditional use permit for a permanent homeless shelter proposed in Kenosha.  The Shalom Center has raised more than $200,000 in the past month, nearly one-quarter of its goal to renovate the new site on 39th Ave. The local non-profit agency is committed to moving ahead with the shelter, despite the loss of an $850,000 grant that would have paid for the project. Shalom Center officials say about $1 million more is needed.  The full City Council will vote on the project’s permit in two weeks.

