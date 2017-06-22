Plan Commission to Consider KYF Apartments Plan

The City Plan Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on a plan to turn the old KYF in Kenosha’s Library Park into apartments-including some low income units. The 12-point-1 million dollar project needed an influx of cash from the city-to the tune of 300-thousand dollars-in order to get off the ground. In all the project would have 49 apartments with 42 low income units. New additions to the building would also be built, while earlier additions to the historic core of the facility-dating from the mind 70’s-would be removed.