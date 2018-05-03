Pleasant Prairie Burn Ban Lifted

PRESS RELEASE: 5/3/18 9 AM

Effective immediately, the Burn Ban put into effect on May 1, 2018 for the Village of Pleasant Prairie has been lifted. Recent weather that provided significant rain has improved controlled burning conditions.

Village residents that hold a valid open burning permit may now utilize them. It is highly recommended that all Village of Pleasant Prairie residents review the Open Burning ordinance should they choose to burn or to use a fire pit as outlined in the ordinance.

Burning permit holders that reside in Pleasant Prairie should review the process for conducting open burning which is located on the reverse side of their permit.

The burning of yard or construction waste, as well as any processed or treated wood is prohibited. Local ordinances can be found on the Village’s website at pleasantprairiewi.gov under the Government tab.