Pleasant Prairie Manufacturer To Expand

A Pleasant Prairie manufacturer will be expanding in the village. FNA Group, which manufactures numerous water related products will expand to a parcel of land north of its current headquarters in the LakeView Corporate Park. The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved the company’s plans last night. The company reports that it already makes around 400-thousand units a year and the new addition would include the manufacturing of hot water pressure washers. About 40 new employees would be added to the already 125 that already work at FNA Group. The new facility could be completed and operational by January.