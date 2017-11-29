Pleasant Prairie Woman Killed in Sunday Morning Crash
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 29, 2017 @ 7:19 AM

A Pleasant Prairie woman was killed in a crash in Mt Pleasant Sunday morning. It happened shortly after 9 AM. 20 year old Shauntia Renel Brooks-Dobbs was killed when she crashed into a semi that was turning from highway 11 to the on ramp for I-94. At that intersection, westbound vehicles must make a left turn for the northbound on ramp. The semi was making a left turn towards the ramp when the car driven by the victim collided with the trailer and became wedged underneath. Brooks-Dobbs had to be extricated from the car. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the case.

