Pleasant Prairie Woman Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

A Pleasant Prairie woman was killed in a crash in Mt Pleasant Sunday morning. It happened shortly after 9 AM. 20 year old Shauntia Renel Brooks-Dobbs was killed when she crashed into a semi that was turning from highway 11 to the on ramp for I-94. At that intersection, westbound vehicles must make a left turn for the northbound on ramp. The semi was making a left turn towards the ramp when the car driven by the victim collided with the trailer and became wedged underneath. Brooks-Dobbs had to be extricated from the car. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the case.