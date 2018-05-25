PODCAST: Spotlight on Kenosha Unified Fine Arts

Listen as WLIP’s Dan and Pete talk with Kenosha Unified School District Coordinator of Fine Arts, Scott Plank, about the district’s fine arts program including:

-Upcoming theater performances, including encore performances of “Freaky Friday” which students will be performing at the International Thespian Festival in June!

-Summer theater performances by students in grades 1-8 this summer

-How students in Marching Bands stay busy in the summer

-What sets the KUSD Fine Arts Department apart from others

(from 5/24/18)