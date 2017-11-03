Police: 25 Year Old Worker Dead After Accident
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 3, 2017 @ 8:17 AM

A man is dead after a workplace accident. It happened at Affiliated Food on 88th avenue and 55th street in Kenosha shortly after 7:15 last night. The 25 year old worker was operating a piece of machinery when, according to Kenosha Police, he may have become unconscious. Police say witnesses told them the man fell from the machine causing blunt force trauma which led to his death. No further details are known and the man’s name has not been released. Police say the investigation is on-going.

