Police Catch Burglars After Cell Phone Store Heist
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 21, 2017 @ 5:28 PM

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say burglars stole about $33,000 worth of cellphones and tablet computers from a store in Kenosha before getting caught.

Authorities say three people smashed through a glass door at McTernan Wireless shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday and made off with the merchandise.

Police say the same three suspects then tried the same thing at an AT&T store but failed to get in.

The suspects were stopped and arrested in Pleasant Prairie a short time later. Authorities are working to determine if they’re connected to other similar burglaries in the area.

