Police Chase; Stand Off

Breaking news from the WI-IL state line, the story from TMJ4-Milwaukee;
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department says a bus has been pulled over due to a report of a man with a gun on the bus.
The incident has shut down all southbound lanes of I-94.
The sheriff’s department said negotiations are currently ongoing.
More – Kenosha Police Scanner
BREAKING: possible hijacked coach bus stopping all traffic I-94SB in Kenosha County south of IL border. Police say bus is stopped pic.twitter.com/MK3yJOMsmS
— Stephanie Grady (@StephGradyTV) January 13, 2018
Police: SB I-94 shut down in Kenosha Co. due to incident involving hijacked coach bus https://t.co/g8CZQs8CKE pic.twitter.com/3OnubML0Sp
— FOX6 News (@fox6now) January 13, 2018
Just saw them (from the other side of 94) headed for the border a minute before this tweet. Approx. 8-12 squad cars were in close pursuit while still in Kenosha county, with more on the way farther behind. https://t.co/kGRw0qobB9
— Michael E. Rolland™ (@MichaelRolland) January 13, 2018