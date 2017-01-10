Police Chief Responds to Matthewson

Kenosha’s police chief said there will be a thorough investigation completed before he recommends discipline of an officer facing criminal charges. On Sunday, Ald Kevin Mathewson of Kenosha called for the termination of Officer Kendal West who was arrested on charges of battery and misconduct in public office for an incident that occurred while he was on duty Jan. 1. West is accused of punching a man who was in a romantic relationship with his wife. Mathewson sent an email to Police Chief Daniel Miskinis calling for the chief to quickly recommend West be fired. Miskinis said Monday that he plans to follow proper procedure in the internal investigation into the matter.