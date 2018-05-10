Police Confront Armed Man

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man faces charges after a confrontation with police early yesterday. Officers responded to a call around 12 AM Wednesday to an area near 58th avenue and 56th St. A man there was making calls to 911, allegedly threatening to “Take another one out” and referencing a “countdown timer.”

Police-who believed through previous contact with the suspect that he had mental and substance abuse issues- found the man near a dumpster enclosure, reportedly armed with a box cutter and knife.

After the suspect was unresponsive to dialogue he allegedly advanced toward a sergeant who used his patrol car-at a low rate of speed- to knock the man down and disarm him.

He suffered minor injuries and was treated. He faces charges of recklessly endangering safety and obstructing an officer. Police believe that alcohol and prescription medication are factors in the case.