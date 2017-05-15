Police Continue Investigation into Dream Playground Vandalism

Kenosha Police are still on the lookout for a group of vandals who damaged the bathrooms at the Dream Playground. The vandalism was discovered Thursday morning and repairs were needed for busted toilet paper dispensers, a damaged window, a broken window screen and crank, as well as some scratched paint. The playground itself was also toilet papered. Security video shows four boys, who are about middle school age, doing the damage in the bathroom. The toilet paper was spread by an older teenager. Books from the free library at the park were also scattered. The vandalism is being investigated as an isolated incident.