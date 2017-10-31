Police Discover Alleged Shoplifting Ring

Pleasant Prairie Police believe that they broke up a professional shoplifting ring on Saturday. They were called to the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets at 3:30 PM for shoplifting. Five suspects were under surveillance in their vehicle and were stopped as they tried to leave the mall. According to police reports, 19-thousand dollars worth of merchandise was allegedly stolen from more than a dozen stores. Police also recovered booster bags designed to hide the stolen merchandise. The suspects made a preliminary court appearance yesterday.