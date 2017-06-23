Pleasant Prairie Police have released the names of the couple who were found shot and killed in their apartment. Authorities believe that 39 year old Martha Justice was shot and killed by her husband, 49 year old James Justice who then apparently turned the gun on himself. The couple was found in their bedroom in an apartment on 82nd street and 86th avenue. Police were called to the building Monday evening after neighbors heard gunshots.
Police ID Couple, Says Deaths Were Murder-Suicide
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 23, 2017 @ 9:23 AM