Police Identify Man Found Dead on the Beach

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police have identified the man whose body was discovered on Simmons Island Beach on Saturday. 53 year old Kirk Danielson of Kenosha may have died from exposure, but authorities are still waiting for autopsy and toxicology results.

It was cold enough Friday night into Saturday, with temperatures dropping to the low 30’s, for the cold to have contributed to Danielson’s death, along with other medical issues.

His body was discovered around 7 AM near the 4600 block of Kennedy Drive.