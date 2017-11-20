We expect to know more information Monday about a death that Kenosha Police first reported Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home on 27th avenue and 75th street that the Kenosha News reports is owned by former Pleasant Prairie deputy police chief David Mogensen who retired a year ago. Police have not identified the person who died at the home. No cause of death has been released. Kenosha Police are expected to file a formal statement later Monday
Police Investigate Death in Kenosha Home
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 6:33 AM