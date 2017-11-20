Police Investigate Death in Kenosha Home
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 6:33 AM

We expect to know more information Monday about a death that Kenosha Police first reported Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home on 27th avenue and 75th street that the Kenosha News reports is owned by former Pleasant Prairie deputy police chief David Mogensen who retired a year ago. Police have not identified the person who died at the home. No cause of death has been released. Kenosha Police are expected to file a formal statement later Monday

Related Content

Best Western Harborside Sale in the Works
City Council to Consider Budget, CIP At Special Me...
Kenosha Community Healthcare Names New Director
High Winds Cause Power Outage
Jill Stein Requests Wisconsin Recount
Teen Charged for Shooting at Girls
Comments