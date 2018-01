(AP)–Authorities are investigating a New Year’s shooting at a bar in Racine. Police responded to Curmudgeon’s bar shortly before 2 a.m. Monday. Bar employee Jeff Dandeneau told WITI-TV that bar patrons were celebrating the new year when “everything broke loose. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and reported in stable condition. No arrests were immediately made, and police did not immediately release details.