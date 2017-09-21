Police Investigate Wednesday Shooting

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that was reported last evening. Police responded to the area around 57th street and 17th avenue on reports of several shots fired. According to initial reports, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police reporting seeing several bikes left at the scene of the shooting and they report being told by witnesses that several kids were on the scene at the time of the shooting, they then reportedly fled when police arrived on the scene. The victim is expected to be ok.