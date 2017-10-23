Police Investigating Rash of Car Break-ins

Kenosha Police are investigating a rash of car thefts from over the weekend. The break ins were mostly on the north side of town in a neighborhood east of Green Bay Road and north of Washington Road and were reported early Sunday morning. Police report via social media that valuables were stolen from inside the cars and that some may have been left unlocked. There was also a number of tire slashings reported early Friday near 19th avenue and 78th street. In those cases police say a knife was used to damage the tires.