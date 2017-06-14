Police Looking For Missing Man

Pleasant Prairie Police are on the lookout for 41 year old man who has been missing since last week. Authorities say there is no reason to suspect foul play in the disappearance of Michael Wyatt but they want to make sure he’s ok since he left his home June 7th without his car, wallet, keys, and credit cards. Wyatt is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, and approximately 235 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Police do not believe that he has health issues that may put him in danger. If you have any information please contact Pleasant Prairie Police.