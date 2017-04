Authorities are looking for an 18 year old Kenosha woman who left her group home and is missing. Destiny Wiley has been missing since Friday. Wiley is cognitively disabled and may have traveled to Milwaukee. She needs medications to help avoid a serious medical condition. If you have seen her or have knowledge of her whereabouts your asked to call Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5238.