Police Looking For Motorcyclist Who Hit and Killed Pedestrian

Kenosha Police are on the lookout for a motorcyclist who hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night. The 75 year old victim was crossing 22nd avenue in the uptown area just after 8:30 PM when he was hit by a motorcycle headed southbound. The rider of the bike then fled the scene. The motorcycle is a black cruiser style bike that may have sustained damage in the crash. Investigators have released surveillance footage of the suspect. He’s a white male who was wearing a dark coat and jeans at the time of the crash. He also had a beard and glasses with a dark winter hat. If you know anything about the case please contact Kenosha Police. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has also released more information on a motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon on Highway P in Randall. The 41 year old rider failed to negotiate a curve, left the road, and overturned several times. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward and contact the sheriff’s department. The names of both victims have not been released pending notification of family.