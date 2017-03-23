Police Officer May Take Plea Deal

The Kenosha Police officer charged with punching a doctor in a New Years incident may take plea deal. 30 year old Kendall West is charged with felony misconduct in public office, as well as battery and disorderly conduct. Reports say that West allegedly punched a doctor outside of a hospital multiple times because the doctor was reportedly in a romantic relationship with West’s wife. West also allegedly got into his squad car and drove toward the doctor, swerving at the last moment. A plea hearing in the case is scheduled for April 5th.