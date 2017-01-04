Police Officer to Receive $60K in Settlement

A Kenosha police officer will receive $60,000 in a settlement with the city over alleged discrimination. Lt. Jane Finley, who is Hispanic, filed suit in federal court last year alleging that former Police Chief John Morrissey passed over minority officers for promotion, instead hiring less experienced white officers. The amount of the settlement was made public because a confidentiality clause was removed. Finley will remain a lieutenant and work first shift. In addition to the settlement, the city incurred about $70,000 in legal fees.