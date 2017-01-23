Police Officer Waves Preliminary Hearing

A Kenosha Police Officer waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning and the case was set for arraignment next month. 29-year-old Kendal West was arrested on New Years Day and is now facing charges of battery and misconduct in public office. He is accused of leaving his assigned patrol area while in uniform and attacking a man who was in a romantic relationship with his wife. He is currently on paid leave from the Kenosha Police Department pending the investigation. Kenosha Ald. Kevin Mathewson has issued a statement calling for West to be fired. However, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said disciplinary action would be decided only after the investigation is complete. If convicted of his charges, West could spend 18 months in prison.