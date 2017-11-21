Investigators have released more information about a death that was reported Friday afternoon. Police say the man found was 54 year old David Mogensen, former deputy chief for the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The death has been ruled a suicide. Kenosha Police responded to a home on 75th street and 27th avenue Friday afternoon but did not release any info until yesterday. Mogensen retired from the department last year after 26 years of service.
Police Release More Info On Friday Death
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 21, 2017 @ 6:30 AM