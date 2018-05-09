Police Report: Armed Man Allegedly Makes Threats; Attacks Police

The following is a Kenosha Police Media report, received by WLIP:

May 9th, 2018

Media Release – Armed Subject

On Wednesday, May 09, 2018 at 12:00 am, Kenosha Police Officers responded to the area of

56th Street and 58th Avenue for a 911 investigation. Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch received several 911

calls from a male making statements such as “I’ll take another one out” and “One wasn’t good enough,

one down, one to go.” The subject then called dispatch several times to announce a “countdown timer.”

Through prior contact records, Officers obtained a possible identity of the male and learned of prior

mental health and weapon calls involving the subject.

Upon arrival to the area, Officers located the male subject near a fenced dumpster enclosure.

Officers witnessed the male holding a box cutter and a knife in his hands. Several times, the subject

advanced towards officers who then moved to maintain their distance. The subject was unresponsive to

dialog and refused multiple commands to drop the knives.

The subject then began advancing toward a patrol Sergeant. The patrol Sergeant used his squad

to strike the subject at a low rate of speed which knocked him to the ground and caused him to become

disarmed. The subject was then taken into custody. The subject was treated at the scene by Kenosha

Fire Department personnel before being taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers found evidence that the subject was impaired by alcohol and prescription medication.

A welfare check of the subjects residence found no one was harmed prior to the incident. Upon

medical release, the subject will be held in jail on charges of 1st degree reckless endangering safety and

obstructing an officer.

Lt. Tim Schaal