Police reports say state Sen. Taylor used N-word
By bill.lawrence
|
May 4, 2018 @ 3:00 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police reports say state Sen. Lena Taylor used a racial slur against a Milwaukee bank teller that resulted in her being cited for disorderly conduct.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says the reports released Friday quote multiple witnesses who heard Taylor, who is black, call a Wells Fargo bank teller, who is also black, a “good house (N-word).”

The reports say Taylor told police she called the teller a “house negro.”

The confrontation on April 6 came after a dispute over depositing an $825 check.

The newly released reports shed new details on the incident that led the Milwaukee city attorney to proceed with prosecuting Taylor for disorderly conduct.

Taylor has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a pretrial appearance on Aug. 1.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Farm bureau upset DOJ won’t let hemp farmers extract CBD Four charged in slaying linked to killing of ex-Packers player Update: Two People Shot At Kenosha Home WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/4/18 WLIP K-Town Rewind 5/4/18 Wisconsin’s Tourism Economy Tops $20.6 Billion
Comments