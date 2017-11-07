Police Search For Man Missing Since June

Pleasant Prairie Police along with the Kenosha County Dive Team and the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue will continue their search for 41 year old Michael Wyatt today. Wyatt has been missing since June and police say their search for him has led them to an area of the village near 47th Avenue and 128th street. A portion of 47th Avenue will be closed from 122nd to 128th streets again today to help facilitate the search. That area had been closed while crews worked yesterday afternoon. Police say that so far there is no indication of foul play in Wyatt’s disappearance, and there say there is no danger to the general public. Police ask you to call them if you have any information on the case.