Police Seek Hit and Run Driver

Kenosha Police are searching for the person who struck a garage Tuesday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a garage at Kenosha Chiropractic Group, on 52nd Street, was damaged around 10:15 a.m. An employee said she saw a gray SUV enter the parking lot at a high rate of speed and then heard a loud crash. When she looked outside, she saw the driver flee the scene. Witnesses described the driver as a female black in her 20s or 30s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a red/white doo rag.