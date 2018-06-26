Police; Sheriff’s Dept. Reach Jurisdiction Agreement for Bike Trail

PLEASANT PRAIRIE–Pleasant Prairie Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department have reached a deal over jurisdiction of the Kenosha County Bike Trail. At a special meeting last night, the two agencies agreed that village police will primarily respond to any calls for service on the parts of the trial in Pleasant Prairie.

Deputies will also respond if necessary. The agreement was in the works before the recent assaults on the trail, and the two departments worked in conjunction to solve those cases.