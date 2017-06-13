Police Shooting Investigation Continues

The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues its investigation into a shooting by a police officer in Kenosha. Police say an officer shot and wounded a teenager he was pursuing on foot Sunday evening. Officers were called to a neighborhood near 48th street and 39th avenue for a report of a man making threats with a gun. Authorities say the officer who fired his weapon was not injured. The officer is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The teen was taken to the hospital. The DOJ says he is in stable condition. The name and age of the person shot has not officially been released. One published report says that he is 19 years old while a Milwaukee TV report says he is 15. Three others were arrested in connection with the incident.