Police: Teen Died of Apparent Suicide

The teenager found dead after a standoff with police Thursday appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to a statement from the Kenosha Police Department, the 18-year-old Kenosha man was found dead inside his vehicle, which was parked with its engine running on Fifth Avenue. Officers made several attempts to make contact with the teen but there was no response. When they approached the vehicle, they found that he was dead. There were multiple firearms inside the vehicle as well. According to a statement from the police department, there is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information should contact Kenosha Police.