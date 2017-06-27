Police Trying to ID 24 Year Old John Doe Case

Pleasant Prairie Police are seeking the public’s help in a 24 year old John Doe case. A body was discovered in August of 1993 and investigators at the time were unable to identify it due to decomposition. The man had an arm tattoo that was used as a marker, but no match was made. Over the course of the next two decades the John Doe case was entered into a national database and a facial reconstruction was commissioned late last year. Tests conducted on the remains showed that man was 40 to 60 years old and possibly of Hispanic, Native American, and Caucasian descent, or a combination of all three. Police are hoping that this information will lead to a positive identification of the body. If you have any information on the case, please contact Pleasant Prairie Police.