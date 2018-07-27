Poll Numbers Have Good News For Dems

KENOSHA, WI–The latest poll numbers show good news for Wisconsin Democrats. The new NBC News/Marist College Poll reports that just 34 percent of voters say that Governor Scott Walker deserves to be reelected, with Democratic front-runner Tony Evers sporting a 54 to 41 percent lead.

Evers leads the Democratic candidates for governor with 26 percent support. 36 percent of registered voters say they approve of President Trump’s job performance and 47 percent of respondents say they want a Democratically controlled Congress.

In the Wisconsin U.S. Senate race Democrat Tammy Baldwin leads her potential Republican challengers by double digits.