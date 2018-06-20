Poll: Walker approval rating climbs slightly…Dems not well known

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s approval rating is rising a bit as the campaign season ramps up.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed Walker’s approval rating at 49 percent. That’s up 2 percentage points from the last Marquette poll in March.

His disapproval rate was at 47 percent, unchanged from March. Three percent didn’t know or didn’t have an opinion.

The 10 Democrats running for governor still aren’t well-known among Wisconsin voters.

The poll found that more than 60 percent of respondents don’t know or haven’t heard enough about any of the candidates. Public schools Superintendent Tony Evers was the best known of all them; 61 percent said they didn’t know enough about him. The rest of the field was all above 70 percent.

In the Republican U.S. Senate primary, 69 percent said they hadn’t heard about Kevin Nicholson. Seventy-two percent said they didn’t know about Leah Vukmir.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between June 13 and Sunday. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points