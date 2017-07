The placement of porta-potties is stirring controversy. Some current and former members of law enforcement aren’t happy that portable toilets were placed in front of the city’s law enforcement memorial during Kenosha’s Fourth of July celebrations. Six of the units were placed adjacent to the obelisk on which is etched the names of officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty. In addition bricks on which the units were placed contain the names of retired members of the force.