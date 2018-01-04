Power Outage Leaves Thousands in the Cold

Thousands of WE Energies customers were without power last night after a transmission failure at multiple substations. The outage began around 5:45 PM and as the cold set in officials moved to keep people warm while the heat was out. Warming centers were set up at both Tremper and Indian Trail high schools at the height of the outage, when the lights went out for over 19 thousand people. Areas effected included the northside neighborhoods, as well as the downtown and uptown areas. Crews worked in the icy temperatures for hours as initial attempts to fix the problem failed, and more damage was found than was expected. The lost transmission source had over 138-thousand volts. By midnight the majority of customers were switched over to another source. As to why the transmission source was lost, officials say that there was a major equipment failure and didn’t confirm the location where the outage started.