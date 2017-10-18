Preliminary City Budget Released

We have a first look at what will be in next year’s city budget. The Kenosha News reports that the proposed city budget for 2018 will be 80-point-5 million dollars with a proposed tax levy increase of 2-point-25 percent. That number is preliminary however, and will depend on property value assessments from the state. Included in the 5 year capital improvement plan is 2-point-5 million dollars for a new fire station on the site of the old Bain School on 22nd avenue and 52nd street, 5-point-2 million dollars for flood control management, millions of dollars for several road work projects, and a million dollars for maintenance to the Southport Beach House. Also 200-thousand dollars for police body cameras will be requested in 2022.