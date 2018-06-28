President Trump At Foxconn Ground Breaking Ceremony
By Dan Hanni
|
Jun 28, 2018 @ 2:12 PM

Here’s the audio of President Trump’s Speech.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump comes to Wisconsin to tout Foxconn amid Harley flap Vos says he’s open to incentives for Harley WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/27/18 Supreme Court sides with Evers in fight over attorney WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/27/18 President Trump to Visit Mt Pleasant; Milwaukee
Comments