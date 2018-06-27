President Trump to Visit Mt Pleasant; Milwaukee

RACINE, WI–President Donald Trump is headed to Wisconsin tonight and will spend the majority of day tomorrow in the area. The president is expected to fly into Milwaukee tonight. He’ll stay overnight and then host a fundraiser at Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee tomorrow morning. About 250 are expected to attend the high priced event. Governor Scott Walker and House Speaker Paul Ryan are also expected to attend.

Then the President is expected to be present at the groundbreaking ceremony for Foxconn in Mt Pleasant. He is also scheduled to offer remarks at the event. Expect traffic delays and closures due to the visit, especially if you are headed into Racine County or to Summerfest.

President Trump was last in Wisconsin a year ago for an event in Waukesha. He also visited Snap On in Kenosha during the first year of his presidency. Trump unexpectedly won Wisconsin in 2016, one of the key states in his victory over Hillary Clinton. It was the first time the state voted for a Republican for president since 1984.